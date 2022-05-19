In a major breakthrough for the no-code industry, Appy Pie, a leading provider of no-code solutions, has announced the open beta of its Voice-Driven No-Code Text-to-App Generator. Known for its commitment to making app creation affordable and accessible to everyone, Appy Pie's voice-activated Text-to-App Generator allows users to develop native Android or iOS mobile applications irrespective of their coding knowledge, technical skills, or budget constraints.

Designed to democratize app development further, the new voice-activated generator uses natural language understanding/natural language processing (NLU/NLP) and Appy Pie's proprietary AI and ML algorithms. This enables users to harness advanced technology and turn their ideas into reality by just using their voice.

Up to 10 million users have already built applications through Appy Pie's original no-code App Maker. The company's Founder and CEO, Abhinav Girdhar, reiterates their mission to level the playing field by simplifying app creation for the least technically-inclined individuals:

Now, anyone with a great idea has a fighting chance to see it grow and flourish because they can tap into and take advantage of the most advanced tech with just their voice.

The voice-activated No-Code Text-to-App Generator is built on MEAN stack technology featuring a patent-pending drag-and-drop interface. Users can make an app, customize it, test it, and even list it in Google Play and the App Store using voice-activated devices like Alexa or Cortana or their smartphones.

The process of creating an app using Appy Pie's Voice-Driven No-Code Text-to-App Generator involves three simple steps:

Traditional app development can be expensive and time-consuming, often taking four to 12 months to get the application into production. With Appy Pie's original no-code App Maker, customers build up to 8,000 to 10,000 apps on a daily basis. The Voice-Driven No-Code Text-to-App Generator is expected to maintain its open beta phase until the end of the year for ongoing improvement and refinement based on user feedback.

Although Appy Pie has been paving the way in no-code solutions, the industry features other prominent platforms like AppMaster, an innovative no-code platform that enables users to create backend, web, and mobile applications visually. Thanks to powerful no-code tools like these, the future of programming has turned towards democratizing technology and allowing anyone to bring their dream tech projects to life.

The introduction of voice-driven technology to no-code solutions makes the world of mobile and web development all the more inclusive and cost-effective, providing businesses and entrepreneurs with even more opportunities to grow and succeed.