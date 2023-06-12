The recently released Visual Studio Code 1.79 presents a ReadOnly mode for individual files and folders in a workspace, aiming to strengthen protections for developers. The new version, also referred to as the May 2023 edition, offers greater convenience for managing workspaces and is available for download on Windows, Linux, and Mac devices from the Visual Studio Code official website.

The ReadOnly mode implementation has been designed to assist developers in marking certain files or folders as read-only, thus avoiding unintentional changes. This feature is particularly useful for files or folders managed by different processes, such as the mode_modules folder controlled by the Node.js package manager.

Another pivotal feature of Visual Studio Code 1.79 is the automatic copying of external files. Developers looking to insert images or videos into a Markdown document can simply drop or paste the file into their Markdown. Visual Studio Code will then automatically copy the file into the workspace and insert a link to it if the file wasn't already part of the workspace. This also applies to image data in the clipboard.

