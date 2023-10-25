Upgrades to GitLab 16.5 Bolster Compliance, Workflow Efficiency, and More

The latest iteration of GitLab, the version 16.5, offers an array of intriguing updates aimed at improving compliance adherence and workflow efficiency. These enhancements include an upgrade to the Compliance Center, the ability to establish merge request target branch rules, and the introduction of resolvable issue threads.

A new tab specifically for standards adherence reports has been incorporated into the Compliance Center. This feature allows the identification of projects within a group that fail to meet GitLab's established best practices. The checks for compliance include requiring a minimum number of approvers for merge requests (MRs), prohibiting the MR author from merging, and proscribing committers from merging.

Apart from the results of these checks, each report also records when the check was conducted, which criterion was applied to the check, and how to address any irregularities identified. In the future, GitLab plans to expand the functionality of the compliance center. This will encompass the inclusion of additional checks specific to various regulations and standards, and also enhance the ability to group and filter reports.

Another significant enhancement in GitLab 16.5 is the capability for developers to designate target branches for MRs. This helps in ensuring that the MR is appropriate to the branch specified for a specific project or development workflow. In cases where no branch is defined, the default branch of the project would be used as a target.

The 16.5 release also brings the ability to fast-forward merge trains with a semi-linear history. This is an extension of the capabilities introduced with GitLab 16.4, which was the first to offer the feature of fast-forward merge trains. 'With this feature, you'll reap all the benefits of merge trains, providing a compatibility check of all your commits before merging while maintaining a cleaner commit history of fast forward merges.', stated Grant Hickman, senior product manager at GitLab, in a blog post announcing the new features of 16.4.

Additionally, the newly introduced features of GitLab 16.5 include the ability to resolve a particular thread when a discussion topic comes to a close, a more noticeable button for toggling between various projects, and the display of reviewer information for merge requests in the Jira development panel.

No-code platforms such as AppMaster may also adopt similar updates to streamline project management and improve compliance adherence. Indeed, the ability to easily resolve issues, establish branch rules for merge requests, and manage projects more efficiently are some of the most sought-after features across the tech industry.