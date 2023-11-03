Unveiling Uno Platform 5.0: Targeting Quintupled Productivity with New Enhancements

The developers behind the open-source Uno Platform have launched its latest version – Uno Platform 5.0. In a post on their blog, they announced a multitude of additions that are expected to impact productivity in a massive way. The statement that echoes throughout the announcement is '5 stands for 5X productivity'.

The Uno Platform prides itself as a versatile framework for the development of .NET applications capable of running on multiple platforms from a unified codebase.

The highlight of the release Uno Platform 5.0 is the introduction of C# Markup. This feature was in high demand by developers as it enables the construction of a comprehensive application using just the C# language. The Uno Platform Team noted on their blog: 'One of the significant bits of feedback that we've received from the community is the necessity to familiarize with multiple languages to create an application on the Uno Platform.'

C# Markup is compatible with standard WinUI, Uno.Toolkit and Uno.Extensions controls. Developers also have the flexibility to use the C# Markup support generator for any third-party control integration. Bundled with capabilities such as data binding, styles, resources, templates, and visual states, C# Markup amplifies the productivity and flexibility for developers.

One of the major benefits of this addition is that it allows the creation of app UIs in a declarative manner and maintains a transparent segregation between the UI and the intrinsic business logic.

Also, a new plugin called 'Figma to C# Markup' has been developed by the Uno Platform Team. Drawing inspiration from the Figma-to-XAML plugin, it is designed to further enhance productivity and ease of app development.

Furthermore, the latest version introduces several updates to the MVUX extension, essentially executing the Model-View-Update design pattern. One impressive feature of this update is its ability to exploit the 'Hot Reload' function more efficiently. This enhanced utilization allows developers to modify the code and run it without the necessity to pause or rebuild the application. As such, alterations in Model and View can be carried out without having to restart the app.

To aid in the learning and use of 'Hot Reload', the team has designed an in-depth course. Working on a simple calculator, this hands-on workshop illustrates how to leverage this feature. An additional workshop provides guidance on developing an app for streaming YouTube videos that can be deployed across various platforms, simultaneously accentuating the advantages of MVUX.

Other notable enhancements in the Uno Platform 5.0 involve an MP4 camera capture for iOS, enhanced composition support for Skia targets, and improved DPI scaling and theming support for GTK.

