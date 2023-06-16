The UK government is launching a $68 million (£54 million) initiative to boost the development of responsible and trustable artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. The announcement was made by Technology Secretary Chole Smith during her speech at London Tech Week.

This investment follows previous commitments made by the UK government towards the AI sector, including a $126 million Foundation Model Taskforce and a new AI research award for groundbreaking British AI research, providing $1.2 million per year to the winning company.

The funds will be distributed through the UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), a public body supported by the Department for Science, Innovation, and Technology. As part of this initiative, $39 million will be allocated to Responsible AI UK, a large consortium led by Professor Gopal Ramchurn, an AI expert at the University of Southampton.

Responsible AI UK aims to support multidisciplinary research exploring the ethical development, integration of trustworthy AI into existing systems, and the future impacts on society. Other funded projects include $16.4 million for 13 AI projects focusing on achieving the UK's net-zero carbon emissions targets and $10 million for two new Alan Turing AI research fellowships.

Furthermore, $2.5 million is dedicated to 42 projects centered around the principles of safety, security, and robustness; transparency and explainability; fairness; accountability and governance; and contestability, as stated in the UK government's AI white paper.

