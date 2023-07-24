In a surprising turn of events, the globally renowned social media platform, Twitter, is undergoing radical transformation. Evident from a recent announcement by the business titan and Twitter's owner, Elon Musk, Twitter is adopting a new identity and will now be known as 'X'. Adding up to the dramatic turn, the traditional Twitter bird logo is being retired to make way for an interim 'X' logo.

In the run-up to this big-bang rebranding event, Musk had been stoking excitement and curiosity by tweeting extensively about it. As the hands of the clock struck the midnight hour ET, Musk embarked on a tweeting spree, discussing the forthcoming rebrand. He disclosed that he was planning to replace the bird motif linked with Twitter and array the new 'X' logo if they discovered an appealing design.

Intriguingly, Musk was playing a tantalizing guessing game with his followers on Twitter between other posts, hinting about the eminent change with cryptic phrases like 'Deus X'. He even participated in a Twitter Spaces session dubbed “No one talk until we summon Elon Musk”, where he sat silently for nearly an hour before unveiling his plans about morphing Twitter's iconic logo.

Not stopping at handling new identity to Twitter alone, Musk was keen on making this revamp felt throughout the organization. This was clearly reflected in his email sent to all Twitter employees, announcing that henceforth, the company will be known as X. This would be his farewell to the Twitter's emailing platform as he would no longer be using the traditional Twitter address. Safety checks to credibility of these forwards were made by Zoe Schiffer, the managing editor at Platformer.

Adding to the speculation about what the new logo will resemble, Musk endorsed a GIF presented by a Twitter user, Sawyer Merritt. Merritt had previously used this very logo for his abandoned podcast. Musk conveyed his affinity to “minimalist art deco” style logo, although he revealed potential plans for refining it in the future. This exciting turn of events was buoyed by Twitter's CEO Linda Yaccarino sharing the logo herself and proclaiming, “X is here! Let’s do this.” This contribution further solidified X’s encompassing influence.

This ambitious rebranding is poised to become a defining moment in the history of the social network that is bucking convention under Musk's revolutionary vision. He acquired Twitter last year, and under his aegis, the company is sailing into uncharted territories, exploring new ways of augmenting its repute and influence in a realm dominated by likes of Facebook and Instagram.

As the iconic bird logo bows out, and 'X' takes flight, we are witnessing the ushering in of a new era permeated by a sense of intrigue and potential. It is abundantly clear that under Musk's leadership, Twitter is not just changing logos; it is transforming an entire digital ecosystem.