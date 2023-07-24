Notably celebrated for promoting short-form video content, TikTok is making strides towards rivaling Twitter (Now X) and Meta’s Threads with its latest feature – text posts. The features roll-out elicits the platform's motive to transition into a haven for text-based content as well.

Indeed, TikTok commenced its journey as a short-form video facilitator. Nonetheless, along its way, the platform experimented with images – a clear effort to contend with Instagram. Now, TikTok aims to further diversify its content forms by incorporating text posts. The new content format is designed to empower the content creators to share their stories, poems, song lyrics, and any other form of written content that provides another layer of expressive freedom to their portfolio.

Upon launching the app’s Camera page, users will now discover three options at their disposal: photo, video, and text. Selecting the 'text' option will guide you to the text creation page, where you can compose the content for your post. Once the text is arranged, users have the opportunity to customize their context by adding in sounds, geotagging, enabling comments, and arranging Duets. Just as immersive and dynamic as the photographic or video content, TikTok reassures that the text posts are equally interactive.

User customization is not confined to just content. Alongside your text post, you can attach stickers, tags, and hashtags. Moreover, you can select from an extensive palette of background colors to make your post more appealing. Like video or photo posts, one can save drafts to be stored with other unpublished posts, can be polished later, or if desired, discarded entirely.

Emphasizing their continuous effort to provide their creators and community with creative tools that trigger self-expression, TikTok says, “Today, we are thrilled to announce the introduction of text posts on TikTok. It is a novel format for generating text-based content that magnifies options for creators to exchange their ideas and express their ingenuity.”

The novel content format, text posts, also aims to standardize a space dedicated to nurturing the creativity that has been flourishing in the form of comments, captions, and video content. TikTok is hopeful that this breakthrough will evolve the boundaries of content creation across the platform.

The launch of image content on TikTok last year was initially met with skepticism by some users. However, it is now perceived as an integral part of the app's essence. In a similar vein, text posts' acceptance and regular use are anticipated, particularly given that some users have already been posting text-based content in a video or image format. TikTok's latest feature integration endeavors to provide its users with an easier and more intuitive method to incorporate text-based content, enhancing the user experience and diversity of the platform.

