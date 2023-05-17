The New York Times has finally revealed the result of its several years-long investment into audio journalism. It has launched the New York Times Audio, a mobile app designed to offer immersive audio experiences built from its extensive range of podcasts and exclusive content made particularly for the platform. The launch follows the acquisition of audio journalism app Audm, which the media company bought with the intention of utilizing it as the foundation of its own audio offering.

The app will offer major podcasts, such as 'The Daily,' 'Hard Fork,' 'The Ezra Klein Show,' 'Modern Love,' 'The Run-Up,' among others, as well as newer shows created specifically to suit the new platform's format. These will vary from short news briefs to long-form narrated journalism and even lifestyle content.



Additionally, the app will also include content connected to the media company's $25 million acquisition of the production studio behind 'Serial.' Some of this content includes 'The Trojan Horse Affair,' 'The Coldest Case in Laramie,' and other titles from the studio, as well as 'This American Life,' hosted by Ira Glass.

The New York Times has made considerable investments in audio programming as a means of providing an alternative way to reach out to its audience. This caters to users who wish to engage with the company's journalism while on the move or when unable to read – whether it be due to commuting, walking their dog, traveling, running, or any other reason. Up until now, podcasts from The New York Times have been accessed primarily through third-party platforms, like Apple Podcasts or Spotify, where users are already streaming their podcasts.

As a result of the New York Times Audio launch, the stand-alone Audm app is set to be sunset, with existing iOS subscribers being transitioned to The New York Times Audio at the same monthly or annual rate. These users will be able to continue accessing their prior content and narrated articles. The company has stated it doesn't plan to remove existing content from third-party platforms, despite the launch.

The development of the audio app comes as part of The New York Times’ broader strategy of investing in dedicated mobile apps like the popular NYT Cooking app and the recently updated NYT Games (previously called Crossword). Increased popularity followed after acquiring Wordle.

In a launch announcement, Stephanie Preiss, the Senior Vice President and General Manager of Audio, expressed her excitement over introducing more people to a new way of experiencing The New York Times content. She added that audio journalism has the power to bring stories to life, and the app lets their audience enjoy The Times across different moments throughout their day, even where reading might not be possible.