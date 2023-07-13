Stability AI, the creative mind behind the image-rendering model, Stable Diffusion, has announced the launch of their novel offering, Stable Doodle. This innovative sketch-to-image application employs the Stable Diffusion model's cutting-edge technology to interpret sketch outlines and generate visually arresting artistic impressions.

Stable Doodle comes as part of Stability's acquisition of Init ML—an AI startup founded by ex-Google employees—earlier this year in March via ClipDrop, a platform under Stability AI's umbrella.

The newly-launched service targets both professional and amateur users and doesn't require familiarity with AI tools. According to a company blog post shared with TechCrunch, “With Stable Doodle, anyone with basic drawing skills and online connectivity can generate high-quality, original images in just a few seconds.”

While various sketch-to-image AI tools are available in the market, including open-source projects and ad-enabled applications, Stable Doodle's uniqueness lies in its ability to offer refined control over image production, as per Stability AI.

Stable Doodle's engine comes equipped with the Stable Diffusion XL model, which works in tandem with a 'conditional control solution'—T2I-Adapter, developed by one of Tencent's research and development divisions, the Applied Research Center (ARC). This control solution enables the Stable Diffusion XL model to take sketches as input and guides the model to allow superior fine-tuning of the output artwork.

In the company's blog post, Stability AI goes into detail stating, “T2I-Adapter enables Stable Doodle to comprehend the outlines of sketches and generate images based on prompts combined with the outlines defined by the model.”

Stable Doodle also incorporates a user-provided prompt to assist in the image creation process, such as “A comfy chair, ‘isometric’ style” or “Cat with a jeans jacket, ‘digital art’ style.” Starting off, Stable Doodle supports only 14 styles of art.

This image rendering solution is envisioned by Stability AI to be a valuable asset for designers, illustrators, and other creatives to “free up valuable time” and “maximize efficiency.” However, the company also warns that output image quality relies on the detail of the initial sketch, the descriptiveness of the prompt, and the complexity of the scene depicted.

The blog post further mentions, “Ideas drawn as sketches can be immediately translated into works to create designs for clients, materials for presentation decks and websites, or even logos.”

Looking ahead, Stable Doodle aims to enable sketch imports and identify use cases for specific industry sectors, like real estate applications. Invariably, the entry of such groundbreaking technologies into the no-code and low-code space is a welcome development, and platforms like AppMaster are at the forefront of supporting this movement.