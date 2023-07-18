In a recent bid to ameliorate its Group Session feature, streaming behemoth Spotify has rolled out a shared volume control feature. The new addition allows listeners to manipulate the volume of a song when sharing a speaker with the host, as declared by the company.

Initially launched in 2020, Group Session is a feature exclusive to Premium subscribers. It gives multiple users the ability to control the music being played in real-time and contribute songs to a cooperative playlist for the whole group's enjoyment.

Spotify mentions that in situations where a group session comprises four or more listeners, the volume control feature will be automatically shut off. This move guarantees the host retains command for more extensive listening sessions, especially useful in potentially uncontrolled party scenarios. However, hosts retain the right to reactivate the volume control once it has been deactivated by manually toggling on the option labeled "Let guests change volume."

The shared volume control innovation is presently being rolled out to Android and iOS gadgets worldwide. It is compatible with Chromecast, Amazon Cast, and most WiFi-enabled speakers, including brands such as Sonos and Bose. Regardless, this feature is currently unsupported on Apple AirPlay and Bluetooth gadgets.

In addition to this, the update is exclusively usable for in-person listening sessions. Generally, users have the option to utilize Group Session remotely or in-person, however, the shared volume control feature is limited to the latter.

