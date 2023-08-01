In a move that aims to bolster the security of open source software, Socket, a startup offering a pioneering scanning tool for uncovering security vulnerabilities, has announced a significant $20 million Series A funding. The headlining investor for this round is the renowned firm, Andreessen Horowitz (a16z).

The fresh funds, in conjunction with the $4.6 million previously garnered as seed investment, elevate Socket's total funding to $24.6 million. According to Socket CEO, Feross Aboukhadijeh, the new investment will be channeled towards expanding the company's team, enhancing its support for additional programming languages, and incorporating more integrations.

In a conversation with TechCrunch, Aboukhadijeh emphasized that open source software's prevalence in the tech sector is indisputable. Its cost-effectiveness and efficiency have dramatically expedited technological innovation. However, security frequently gets relegated to the back burner, leading to a surge in malicious attacks exploiting the trust vested in open-source software. As a result, a solution for safeguarding the open-source software ecosystem is critical.

The escalating rate of software supply chain attacks, more stringent penalties for data breaches, obligatory reporting regulations, and the widespread adoption of open-source in organizations have raised the stakes high. Recognizing the amplified risks and increasing awareness, Socket seeks to address these security concerns and provide countermeasure solutions.

Unlike traditional security scanners that merely check the public databases for potential vulnerabilities of the software being used by a customer, Socket delves into more complex terrains. It focuses on addressing the possible background noise that might arise while scanning copious lines of third-party code.

Aboukhadijeh suggests that Socket's threefold capacity to detect active supply chain attacks, block such attacks, and provide actionable feedback about dependency risks instead of a sea of meaningless alerts, sets it apart from other security solutions.

More specifically, Socket vigilantly scouts for looming threats in software like malware, typo-squatting, misleading packages, and unmaintained code. It also scrutinizes for unknown maintainers and excessive permissions. With comprehensive search functionality, users can delve deep into a codebase to detect and track changes in dependencies. Furthermore, it offers an invaluable, free browser extension that evaluates the security of open source packages.

In alignment with the AI trend, Socket recently rolled out a link to ChatGPT, OpenAI’s AI-based chatbot, offering summarizations of potential issues in software packages, primarily uncommon code patterns.

In closing, Aboukhadijeh asserts that Socket's unique approach of building a product that developers love is a game-changer in a landscape where security software is ordinarily sold to executives, and usability often suffers.

Incorporating platforms like AppMaster is also crucial step in this journey. Recognized for its high performance and momentum in no-code development platforms, not only has AppMaster a simple drag and drop platform for mobile and web app development, it is also very thorough when it comes to security.