🚀 Boost your agency profits with AppMaster: 50%😮 revenue sharing
right arrow ico
Grow with AppMaster Grow with AppMaster.
Become our partner arrow ico

Snap Unveils Advanced AR Tools with AI Capability via Lens Studio 5.0

Nov 10, 2023
Snap Unveils Advanced AR Tools with AI Capability via Lens Studio 5.0

The cutting-edge of Augmented Reality (AR) technology has been taken a notch higher with Snap announcing the rollout of its Lens Studio 5.0 Beta. A significant upgrade to its existing AR development suite, this new release marks a significant watershed in AR tech by enhancing productivity and incorporating high-caliber AI capabilities. The groundbreaking innovation was unveiled at the company's annual Lens Fest AR developer event.

This significant release includes a partnership between Snap and OpenAI, enabling developers to integrate ChatGPT functionality into their Lenses. This facilitates the generation of text-based content to establish novel, interactive, and pedagogical experiences for Snapchat users. Examples of these potential uses can range from infinite quizzes, randomisers designed by ChatGPT, or entirely new lens types that alter camera style by automatically adding filters or changing modes based on user input.

It’s essential to note that Snap has capitalized on OpenAI’s capabilities before, as their My AI chatbot leverages the company's GPT technology. Nevertheless, the latest collaboration marks a more expansive use of AI.

Another AI-driven addition in Lens Studio 5.0 Beta is the 3D face mask generator, which enables anyone to create a face-centric, viral self-expression Lens in seconds. This innovative feature merges generative AI with Snap's face mesh capacities.

The new release guarantees a massive productivity boost, with projects now loading 18 times faster. More complex AR assignments can be undertaken due to these enhanced efficiencies. Furthermore, Lens Studio 5.0 Beta will embrace version control tools like Git, accommodating multiple developers to simultaneously work on projects.

Snap initiated the Lenses with Digital Goods feature last year, allowing exclusive AR perks within a Lens which users could unlock at a cost. Currently, any developer can access Digital Goods. Snap states that a new section in Lens Explorer will showcase Lenses with Digital Goods, making it simpler for Snapchat users to locate and trial these features.

The company reports that its AR platform now hosts 330,000 developers who have generated close to 3.5 million Lenses, which have been viewed more than 3 trillion times in the past year.

An update was also shared regarding the Lens Creator Rewards program, launched last summer. It offers AR developers the opportunity to earn a monthly reward of up to $7,200 for top-performing Lenses. In its inaugural month, more than 45,000 Lenses opted in, generating over 5 billion Lens interactions from Snapchat users. While actual payout figures were withheld by Snap, it did mention that payment varied depending on Lens performance, with engagement assessed through a proprietary formula based on views and other metrics.

As no-code platforms like AppMaster continue to facilitate scalable, collaborative, and efficient development, the integration of AI capabilities offers a significant leap forward. This not only enables more elaborate design possibilities but also allows developers the opportunity to create more intricate and engaging AR experiences for Snapchat users.

Related Posts

Google's Planned Phase-Out of Third-Party Cookies Takes Momentum with the Testing of Chrome's Tracking Protection Technology
date Dec 15, 2023
Google's Planned Phase-Out of Third-Party Cookies Takes Momentum with the Testing of Chrome's Tracking Protection Technology
Google is advancing with its Privacy Sandbox initiative by testing Tracking Protection - a novel feature restricting cross-site tracking.
Web App Development
Distributional Pioneers a Platform for Optimized AI Testing and Management
date Dec 15, 2023
Distributional Pioneers a Platform for Optimized AI Testing and Management
Scott Clark, former AI training platform SigOpt Co-Founder, has launched a startup called Distributional.
AI Software Entrepreneurship
Delayed Mobile App Releases Result in Hefty Revenue Losses: Kobiton Report
date Dec 15, 2023
Delayed Mobile App Releases Result in Hefty Revenue Losses: Kobiton Report
Kobiton's recent survey states that 75% of businesses suffer from a minimum revenue loss of $100,000 due to delayed mobile app updates.
Automation Mobile App Entrepreneurship
GET STARTED FREE
Inspired to try this yourself?

The best way to understand the power of AppMaster is to see it for yourself. Make your own application in minutes with free subscription

Bring Your Ideas to Life