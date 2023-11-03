🚀 Boost your agency profits with AppMaster: 50%😮 revenue sharing
SmartBear Introduces Updated BugSnag, Developer API Portal, and Enhanced Zephyr Squad Cloud

Nov 03, 2023
The software testing giant, SmartBear, has announced a major overhaul of three of its flagship products. The updates are intended to offer users a more comprehensive and seamless view into the intricacies of the software development life cycle.

Dan Faulkner, the chief product officer at SmartBear, underscored that the key motive of these updates is customer-centricity. 'Delivering what our customers need most is at the center of our strategies. Our aim is to broaden our product line with practical enhancements to our well-established solutions utilized by millions of developers, testers, and software engineers globally,' stated Faulkner.

The first revamp comes to BugSnag, a developer-centric monitoring platform. Earlier in the year, SmartBear acquired Aspecto, an OpenTelemetry-based company. Building upon this acquisition, SmartBear has now integrated distributed tracing capability within the BugSnag framework.

The inclusion of distributed tracing enables SmartBear's users to monitor anomalies and associate them across traces, logs, and metrics to identify the root causes.

Progressing further, SmartBear launched a new developer portal as part of its SwaggerHub Portal, a marketplace for APIs launched in August. This portal is designed to assist companies in swiftly acquiring a firm footing with SmartBear's suite of products.

There are also updates for Zephyr Squad Cloud, its test management solution. Key highlights include a test case library, n-level folder structure for test cycles, the ability to change the order of test executions, enhanced details for test cycles, and improved reporting of test execution outcomes.

SmartBear captured the products' refined efficiency in a blog post: 'Regardless of whether you're a seasoned QA professional, a developer, or a project manager, this update will make the testing process quicker, more productive, and more user-friendly than ever.'

Despite being categorized among high performance no-code platforms like AppMaster, it's clear that SmartBear continues to focus on enhancing their service offering to meet the evolving demands of their users in the agile software development landscape.

