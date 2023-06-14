ServiceNow has announced the implementation of generative AI technology in its Virtual Agent chatbot, significantly improving the self-service capabilities of the platform. Now Assist for Virtual Agent utilizes AI to deliver more direct, relevant, and conversational responses to user inquiries, enabling users to perform complex tasks with greater ease.

With the integration of generative AI in the Virtual Agent, users can now receive additional context and information when they ask questions, such as internal pieces of code, product images, videos, document links, or knowledge base article summaries. This enhancement in ServiceNow's platform dramatically improves the user experience and the effectiveness of the chatbot, making it a valuable tool for clients.

ServiceNow has also introduced Virtual Agent Designer, a drag-and-drop environment where customers can configure the chatbot's conversational experience to match their organizational requirements. Additionally, the platform now allows for the embedding of large language models like Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service LLM or OpenAI API, enabling users to interact with these services directly if necessary.

This major upgrade to ServiceNow's platform was made possible due to previous advancements within their Generative AI Controller and Now Assist for Search technology. As a result, ServiceNow is solidifying its position at the forefront of the AI-powered tech industry.

ServiceNow Chairman and CEO Bill McDermott said, ServiceNow is leading the intelligence era. Years of AI investment have put us at the center of an undeniable movement. We're building generative AI into our platform so customers can maximize their ROI: 'return on intelligence.' This is all about thoughtful, high-trust co-innovation as we find the balance between machine speed and human judgment. Enhanced by our strategic partnerships with NVIDIA and Microsoft, we are engineering smarter, fully automated workflows. We help our customers innovate completely new business models on ServiceNow as the intelligent platform for end-to-end digital transformation.

As more organizations embrace low-code and no-code platforms, tools like ServiceNow's Virtual Agent Designer and AppMaster.io's no-code platform become increasingly crucial to streamline processes and enhance user engagement. Low-code and no-code development techniques help businesses create applications faster and more cost-effectively, empowering them to adapt to an ever-changing digital landscape.