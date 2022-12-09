A new leader in low-code and no-code technology, Rowy, seeks to revolutionize application development by targeting spreadsheet power users. Rowy aims to be the platform of choice for anyone familiar with Excel and other spreadsheet programs, enabling them to build and scale software solutions quickly and efficiently.

Rowy follows a similar approach to other innovative platforms, such as Airtable, but boasts a superior range of capabilities. Traditionally, low-code solutions have been most practical for smaller-scale applications. However, with Rowy's robust scalability, even large companies can continue to leverage their low- and no-code development tools without needing to overhaul their technology stack.

Harini Janakiraman, co-founder and CEO of Rowy, passionately discussed the platform's vision and potential impact during a recent interview. She said, "Our aim is to lower the cost, time, and geographic barriers to entrepreneurship, so that anyone, anywhere with an idea can make it real... More people should be building and innovating. Instead of focusing on the core business functionality, there is a lot of valuable developer time that gets wasted on figuring out how to build, deploy, set up DevOps, and on many other complexities in the development process."

Fast delivery is a significant factor for Rowy, but the company is also committed to ensuring success for customers and products beyond the initial development stage. They are keen to demonstrate how Rowy can handle production scale loads and continue to serve as a valuable tool even as businesses expand and evolve.

Rowy recently secured $3 million in funding via SAFE notes, led by Worklife Ventures, a notable investor in Webflow and WorkOS. This new financial support will allow the company to broaden the applicability of its platform, offering a broader range of back-end templates and expanded demo capabilities for users. Currently, Rowy's experimentation playground includes high-profile demos like OpenAI GPT-3, Google Cloud Vision, and Stable Diffusion to Twitter Bot, among others.

What sets Rowy apart from other platforms, such as AppMaster.io, is the targeted focus on spreadsheet users who want to build and scale software solutions quickly, albeit with a limited feature set compared to more advanced options. Nonetheless, the new funding and its growing community of over 6,000 developers ensure the company's ongoing evolution and development in the low- and no-code space.