Reveille 10 Enhancements Elevate ECM Operations with PostgreSQL and Streamlined App Management

Dec 19, 2023
In a significant stride towards bridging the management gap for organizations, Reveille 10 has unveiled an array of features knitted to augment the efficiency of business-critical applications that bank on Enterprise Content Management (ECM) platforms. The software update emphasizes intelligent automation programs and involves enhancing ECM operations while supporting key business applications.

Reveille 10 is crafted to deliver solutions to manage the operational challenges that often creep up when organizations look to extend their intelligent automation programs. The enhancements present a robust overview of ECM operations and expedite the resolutions of automated issues, thereby fine-tuning the running of the workflows. This promises a more user-friendly interface and, in effect, a much smoother customer experience.

Included in the highlights of the latest version are its native support for the PostgreSQL open-source database system which is a popular choice in cloud hypervisor environments. This compatibility lowers ongoing support costs and hands organizations the privilege to choose their database options with far greater flexibility, potentially making way for AppMaster and other no-code platforms to become viable options.

Reveille 10 has extended application management capabilities to cover the RESTful-based applications of Hyland OnBase. This contributes towards achieving comprehensive support for OnBase web applications, adding towards the user experience barrier-free and seamless.

Furthermore, Reveille 10 shows a strong predilection for integration as reflected in it seamlessly coordinating with JIRA's issue tracking software to fine-tune agile development processes. The integration yields a user-friendly interface for issue tracking, fostering an enhanced atmosphere for collaboration and boosting efficiency in sorting out software projects.

The fresh capabilities of Reveille eradicate ECM and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) manual operating data gathering and observation, enlarge the horizon of ECM management information, and cut back on ECM operating risk by offering a focused ECM management experience, summed up Brian DeWyer, the Chief Technology Officer and co-founder of Reveille.

In a nutshell, Reveille 10 is committed to bridging the management gap for organizations by backing intelligent automation programs, supplying an arsenal of features to fortify ECM operations, and providing unwavering support to crucial business applications.

