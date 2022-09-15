Quickbase, a renowned no-code software provider, has teamed up with Procore Technologies, a leading global construction management software firm. The first-of-its-kind partnership aims to aid general contractors, specialty contractors, and real estate owners in unlocking the full potential of Procore while developing real-time applications to address specific workflow needs and keep complex projects on track.

Under this partnership, Procore users will gain access to Quickbase's powerful no-code toolkit that enables them to create unique, real-time applications to enhance workflows and expand Procore's capabilities without requiring professional developers. As a result, businesses such as Consigli Construction and Fresenius Medical can now develop applications tailored to their specific requirements, opening new opportunities to improve subcontractor management, onsite safety, compliance, fabrication, material, and delivery management.

Large-scale construction portfolios often have complex information gaps that can lead to slow decision making and inefficient onsite coordination. By integrating Procore's project management functions with Quickbase's no-code platform, organizations can reduce cost and risk by connecting siloed data from ERP and CRM systems, capturing project-specific data points, and developing tailored construction solutions that offer greater visibility. The platform also enables users to create targeted status reports across systems for easy consumption by team members both in the office and the field.

Anthony Chiaradonna, CIO of Consigli Construction, highlighted the convenience and efficiency offered by this partnership, stating that "with Quickbase, you don’t need to hire developers and build custom integrations." Users can leverage the Procore channel for Quickbase Pipelines, where most of the work is done for them, connect modules within Procore, and sync them with Quickbase for better construction project management. Included in the partnership is a bi-directional integration between Quickbase and Procore, making Quickbase one of the few no-code vendors within the Procore marketplace. This drag-and-drop integration builds on existing API integrations long used by Procore customers, providing organizations with full insight into every aspect of their project portfolio across various systems.

Some of the benefits and opportunities arising from this partnership include empowering business-led innovation, enhancing existing systems through connectivity, and reducing project risks with increased visibility. The collaboration also assists Procore users in seamlessly connecting their tech ecosystem, including ERP tools, document managers, and other systems, to provide a single source of truth for custom workflows and reporting. Kris Lengieza, Vice President of Global Partnerships and Alliances at Procore, noted that "construction jobs are complex, multi-layered projects that can be difficult to manage." The integration with Quickbase allows Procore users to create applications and solutions tailored for their specific business challenges, helping to manage the complexity successfully.

