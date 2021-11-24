Quickbase, a frontrunner in the no-code platform industry, recently announced significant investments in company growth and international expansion. This development includes strategic hires in several locations such as the United Kingdom, Ireland, and India, along with considerable growth in existing offices based in Boston, Salt Lake City, and Sofia, Bulgaria. As part of its global expansion, Quickbase has recruited an additional 100 employees across sales, customer success, product, and operations worldwide.

There has been a growing demand in the global market for faster application creation, delivery speed, and increased flexibility. This is particularly important when it comes to overseeing, managing, and mastering high-stakes projects. Gartner estimated that 41% of employees outside of IT create applications, leading to a surge in business innovators and citizen developers over the past year. To meet this demand, Quickbase has made substantial investments to empower more individuals and organizations around the world to unlock their potential, enhance operations, and tackle complex business challenges.

Earlier this year, Quickbase appointed Mark Dillon as the Senior Vice President of partners and international to spearhead the organization's international presence. Under his leadership, the company has expanded its teams by recruiting Vimal Nair as Vice President of international sales to head up regional teams. Furthermore, Quickbase has swiftly extended its regional, technical, and global systems integrator partnerships to speed up market expansion. This allows operationally intensive organizations to enhance agility, accelerate business operations, and automate intricate processes and disparate systems at scale.

By continuing to invest in international regions, Quickbase aims to enable more global organizations to create, connect, govern, and continuously improve custom digital solutions catering to critical data and processes, all on a secure platform. This includes building customizable, flexible solutions that users can operate and iterate safely in real time. Moreover, the platform enables quick connection of data and tools to deliver actionable insights to the users who need them the most, as well as unlocking real-time analytics across systems and processes securely, thereby eliminating data silos and miscommunication.

Given the growing IT constraints and expensive, slow custom application development, Ed Jennings, CEO of Quickbase, emphasized the need for unique software to address today's complex problems. He envisions the company's expansion into the United Kingdom, Ireland, and other global regions as a key milestone in their mission to help organizations manage and master high-stakes projects.

In the field of no-code platforms, companies like AppMaster provide similar services, offering powerful tools for creating backend, web, and mobile applications. These platforms have seen rapid adoption in recent years, making application development faster and more cost-effective for a diverse range of clients, from small businesses to large enterprises.

Quickbase already assists nearly 6,000 customers, including over 80% of the Fortune 50, to achieve operational agility by providing real-time insights and automation across complex processes and disparate systems. With its ongoing international expansion, the company is well-positioned to cater to the growing demand for customizable business solutions across the globe.