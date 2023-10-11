Pulumi Innovates With The Release Of Its New Secrets Management Solution

Pulumi has broadened its product offerings with the introduction of Pulumi ESC, a cutting-edge solution dedicated to refining secrets and cloud configurations management in applications and infrastructures. This innovative tool addresses the complexities that arise when managing configurations and secrets across varied cloud systems on a large scale.

Pulumi ESC is engineered to enable staff to accrue secrets and configurations from assorted sources and systematize them into hierarchical collections identified as 'environments'. This assemblage is then utilized across a broad range of applications and infrastructural services. The system can be effectively paired with Pulumi IaC, enabling a streamlined configuration management process. Beyond that, it could manage secrets and configurations for any given project independently.

The unique design principles of Pulumi ESC are purpose-built to tackle the common challenges in managing secrets and configurations. It grants customers liberal privileges to determine their respective environments that contain configurations and secrets, with an added perk of integrations with secrets stored in different platforms. These platforms range from AWS Secrets Manager, Vault, Azure OIDC, amongst others. This also includes 'consume from anywhere' capabilities, among a plethora of other benefits.

As of the moment, Pulumi ESC is accessible in preview via the new esc CLI. It can be found as part of the Pulumi Cloud, through the Pulumi Cloud REST API, and it also nests directly with the Pulumi IaC stack configuration and the new pulumi env commands. Following their track record of innovativeness, more integrations are set to be rolled out soon. This would include dynamically pulling secrets and configurations from other sources of truth such as AWS OIDC, AWS Secrets Manager, Azure OIDC, Azure KeyVault, Google Cloud OIDC, Google Secrets Manager, HashiCorp Vault, and Pulumi IaC Stack References. A promising future feature is the inclusion of popular password manager 1Password as one of the truth sources.

In the months to come, Pulumi's creators have planned to introduce application-level SDKs into Pulumi ESC. They also intend to provide the ability to sync configurations to external systems, introduce a dynamic configuration provider ecosystem, and implement versioning requirements. This is in line with the information detailed in the recent Pulumi blog post.

