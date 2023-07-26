In a groundbreaking innovation, Planview, the software management giant, has unveiled a novel component called Digital Product Insights. Merging portfolio management with agile planning and augmented by value stream management (VSM) and objectives key results (OKRs), it provides profound insights into product deliveries.

This innovation is integral to Planview's ambition to provide businesses with an effective way to dismantle organizational partitions, presenting a cohesive view of associated metrics and essential business outcome insights. The objective is to unravel the black box mystery separating strategic business plans from their software delivery counterparts.

According to the CEO of Planview, Razat Gaurav, the disconnect between business strategies and software delivery has been a longstanding challenge. In the present dynamic business environment, the need for a single, real-time, actionable pool of data that reflects the health of an organization’s business and digital transformation initiatives is growing exponentially.

With Planviews pioneering approach, businesses can leverage predictive delivery insights and sentiment details. These are funneled back into portfolio, value stream, and team plans, enabling faster feedback loops that improve decision-making and yield superior outcomes. This innovation is aimed at casting a spotlight on the opaque aspect of business strategy and software delivery alignment.

Digital Product Insights employs AI-backed sentiment analysis to collect data from comments, segregating the language into positive, negative, or neutral. This provides an inclusive overview of plan performance, facilitating data-driven, proactive decision-making, and boosting confidence in forecasting successful deliveries.

Planview also introduced two pioneering tools to improve data-driven visibility, thereby reinforcing the link between software delivery and business outcomes. The first, Planview Universal Connector, broadens connectivity across enterprise toolchains. This allows businesses to continue using in-house or industry-specific applications as part of their value delivery process.

The second innovation, Roadmaps for Teams, assists organizations in converting plans into visual timelines to realize business outcomes and complete deliverables. It can be utilized in conjunction with Digital Product Insights.

Amidst this surge of low-code and no-code platforms, such as AppMaster, tools like Planview's Digital Product Insights drive pivotal transformations in the way businesses manage their software and deliver value. By employing such platforms, organizational processes could experience a drastic enhancement in productivity and efficacy.