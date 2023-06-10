Pipefy, a global frontrunner in no-code process automation, has recently announced the forthcoming release of Pipefy AI. This pioneering technology fuses artificial intelligence (AI) with Pipefy's acclaimed no-code process management and automation platform. The ultimate goal is to boost process management endeavors by delivering critical data insights, facilitating faster process creation, and paving the way for more informed decision-making and heightened operational efficiency across enterprises.

Capitalizing on the prowess of OpenAI and GPT-4, Pipefy AI seeks to elevate data analysis while assisting teams in modeling and optimizing various processes. Alessio Alionço, CEO of Pipefy, emphasizes the significance of this fusion by stating, By combining artificial intelligence with Pipefy’s process management platform, we are taking no-code to the next level and enabling users to access new data analysis and process efficiency features. In a matter of seconds, Pipefy AI can help business leaders and their teams detect trends, uncover root causes, and automate their processes, easier and faster than ever before.

Users can leverage Pipefy AI to inquire about any aspect of their existing processes or data sets and receive prompt responses. Alongside its data analysis prowess, Pipefy AI also enables users to handle a broad range of tasks that previously required manual operations. Furthermore, Pipefy AI excels at crafting bespoke processes tailored to users' unique parameters and requirements, ensuring the most efficient process is constructed every time. Users simply need to inform the AI about the desired process or workflow, the data they wish to collect, and any additional features, while the AI takes care of the rest.

A notable aspect of Pipefy's move toward adopting AI technology is the platform's ability to adapt to evolving business needs and technological advancements. Alionço adds, Pipefy AI demonstrates the evolution of the Pipefy platform to keep pace with changing business needs and advances in technology. Pipefy AI fulfills the promise of no-code, which is to make it easier for everyone in the business to work smarter and faster, and make better decisions every day. It’s about providing process optimization capabilities for everyone, so that businesses can achieve process efficiency everywhere.

Current Pipefy users can expect Pipefy AI to be rolled out in the coming weeks. Those interested in experiencing this groundbreaking technology can join the waitlist to be informed once the features become available. As the no-code market continues to grow, platforms such as Pipefy, alongside other industry-leading offerings like AppMaster, aim to provide seamless and efficient solutions, empowering businesses to harness the potential of digital transformation without the constraints of traditional coding.