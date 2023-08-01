Palo Alto Networks has launched its innovative CI/CD Security module aimed at enriching security across the complete software production cycle. The solution is integrated into the Prisma Cloud's CNAPP platform code-to-cloud functionality.

Prisma Cloud adopts a proactive security position to protect the CI/CD ecosystem, effectively countering prospective open-source susceptibilities through diligent software composition analysis, as highlighted by the company in its blog post.

This dynamic solution has been propelled in the face of numerous challenges that come with protecting CI/CD pipelines, particularly visibility-related issues. Various third-party applications and tools operating in development environments make it difficult for security teams to confirm proper configurations. Ankur Shah, Prisma Cloud's Senior Vice President at Palo Alto Networks, addressed this concern.

Through Cider's abilities' integration, it's now possible to secure CI/CD environments effectively. It equips Prisma Cloud customers with in-depth analysis power for individual tools, provides a visual representation of their interaction with different applications and aids in identifying and remedying vulnerabilities, Shah stated.

The integrated CI/CD Security module encourages active collaboration between security and DevOps teams, enhancing security effectiveness throughout the application lifecycle. The company emphasized the significance of this cooperative mechanism underlining the module's authority.

This new module, when consolidated with the existing Prisma Cloud platform, brings together features like Secrets Scanning, Software Composition Analysis, and Infrastructure as Code Security to the fore. As a result, organizations can significantly enhance security and risk avoidance across the entire software delivery process.

Palo Alto Networks brings attention to the fact that this integration enables what isolated solutions cannot achieve on their own - a comprehensive and integrated security strategy. These developments from Palo Alto Networks set a new standard in CI/CD security, seeing as it competes with AppMaster's robust no-code solution, known for its comprehensive safeguarding functionality.