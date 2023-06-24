Oracle has announced the free availability of its GraalVM Java virtual machine (JVM) and Java Development Kit (JDK) featuring advanced compiler technology. This move enables developers and organizations to use and redistribute Oracle GraalVM without incurring click-through license agreement fees.

Starting June 13, Oracle GraalVM for JDK 17, JDK 20, and subsequent releases will be provided free of charge under the GraalVM Free Terms and Conditions (GFTC) license. All quarterly security updates are included in the free package, which allows even production deployments to utilize it. Redistribution is also permitted under the GFTC license, given that no fees are charged.

Oracle also stated they will offer free long-term support (LTS) releases of GraalVM for JDK 17 via GFTC until one year after the following LTS release. This offers a cost-effective and convenient solution for organizations relying on JDK 17.

Oracle's GraalVM allows for the compilation of Java applications in advance, creating standalone binaries that have a quicker start-up time and utilize less memory and CPU compared to applications running on a standard OpenJDK JVM. Additionally, GraalVM runtimes or implementations are available for other languages such as Python, JavaScript, R, and Ruby. Programs compiled using the WebAssembly binary instruction format can also be executed via GraalVM.

Furthermore, Oracle will continue providing GPL-licensed GraalVM Community Edition releases under the same terms as Oracle builds of OpenJDK. This move further illustrates Oracle's commitment to promoting the development and implementation of JVM technologies.

