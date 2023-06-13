Optimizely, a leading content management system (CMS) provider, has officially launched its Content Graph service, simplifying content delivery across different platforms, channels, and devices. Initially introduced in beta in 2022, the service is now accessible to all CMS customers.

Content Graph acts as a dynamic content library, using the query language GraphQL to fetch content. The service streamlines the delivery of content across various touchpoints to ensure a fast and responsive user experience. According to John Håkansson, VP of Product at Optimizely, Content Graph is built on GraphQL due to its specificity, ability to prevent over-fetching, strongly-typed and self-documenting schema, and compatibility with multiple modern JavaScript frameworks.

Optimizely's Content Graph service offers search, full-text indexing, and a universal API layer to integrate with all Optimizely products, enabling developers to repurpose content, create custom search experiences, and design engaging content blocks. The new service enhances the company's existing headless CMS capabilities, allowing non-technical users such as marketers to interact with a CMS through a user-friendly interface.

Rupali Jain, Chief Product Officer at Optimizely, explains that the company provides a composable CMS that can be tailored to meet organizations' specific needs. With the addition of Content Graph, Optimizely can now deliver the benefits of a traditional CMS to customers, while offering the flexibility and efficiency that come with headless CMSs. This hybrid approach is especially beneficial for larger, more digitally mature organizations with multiple digital channels, enabling them to create diverse experiences.

