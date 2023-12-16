OpenAI Unveils $10M Superalignment Grants

Tech giant, OpenAI, has ushered in a novel grant program structured around uplifting entities engaged in ensuring the safe operation of superintelligent systems. This development comes as the firm anticipates the advent of superintelligence within our lifetimes, sparking an urgent need for reinforced safety protocols conducive to such future advances.

With this transformative AI era looming, OpenAI envisions these pioneering future systems endowed with the ability to perform intricate, creative operations that may elude human comprehension.

Currently, safety measures utilized for AI systems chiefly revolve around alignment - a process emphasizing human-feedback predicated reinforcement learning (RLHF). This method hinges on a significant human supervisory role and could potentially falter in a scenario where superintelligent AI propels the development and execution of highly advanced tasks. Consider an AI prototype generating millions of code lines; it would be Herculean for humans to assess its entirety systematically.

The company has highlighted a clear quandary that demands immediate attention - how can humans direct and establish trust in AI systems vastly more intellectual than themselves? Identifying this as one of the world's most pressing unsolved technical conundrums, OpenAI maintains a positive outlook, emphasizing that the path towards solution discovery is scattered with numerous promising approaches, ripe for the picking.

The tech firm's critique not only amplifies the significant opportunity before the machine learning research community and individual researchers but also drives attention towards immediate exploration and possible achievement breakthroughs in this sector.

Further bolstering these research undertakings, OpenAI has taken active steps in the establishment of a visionary Superalignment grant program, injecting $10 million into its coffers. Allocations ranging from $100,000 to $2 million are anticipated for academic laboratories, non-profit organizations, and individual researchers. In addition to this, the firm has also earmarked one-year $150,000 fellowships for graduate scholars, dividing the funds into two segments to cater to research funding and stipends.

In a heartening revelation, OpenAI shows an open-minded policy, welcoming applications from researchers sans prior experience on alignment - a testament to the company's ethos of inclusivity and encouragement of fresh perspectives.

Paving the path forward for eager applicants, OpenAI will keep applications open until 18th February, aiming to revert to applicants within a month from the application closing deadline.

The new grant initiative comes on the back of OpenAI's broader Superalignment Project unveiled in July. As part of this ambitious project, the firm assembled a new in-house team, pledging 20% of its processing capacity for the next four years towards addressing this challenge. The overarching goal: to develop a superintelligent system that realistically replicates a human's alignment research capability.