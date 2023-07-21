In a major enhancement aimed at personalizing user interactions, OpenAI has unveiled personalized instructions for users of its chatbot platform, ChatGPT. This new feature allows users to avoid repetitive instruction prompts every time they wish to converse with the chatbot. Inputs like “Compose an answer within 1,000 words” or “Maintain official tone in all responses” can now be set as default instructions.

OpenAI has articulated that this innovation enables you to 'communicate anything you desire ChatGPT to remember in its feedback.' To illustrate, an educator can mention they are teaching a fourth-grade math class, and a developer can precisely state their preferred programming language while seeking advice. Similarly, one can mention their family size, empowering ChatGPT to provide responses regarding family meals, grocery shopping, and vacation plans tailor-made for them.

Although users could previously specify such particulars during their chat with the chatbot, the advent of custom instructions proves beneficial for those who need to set the same context repeatedly. Also, these guidelines are compatible with plug-ins, simplifying their task of recommending restaurants or flights based on a user's location.

Currently, OpenAI has disclosed that this feature is in the beta stage and is accessible exclusively to Plus plan users. It is presently not available for users based in the EU or the U.K. To experiment with this feature on a web interface, users can opt into Custom instructions by navigating through Settings > Beta features after clicking on their profile name. Users using the iOS platform can activate this via Settings > New Features > Enable Custom Instructions.

Interestingly, OpenAI announced that the data collected via customized responses would be utilized to enhance its API models and make them more responsive to distinct instructions. The proprietors of the technology emphasized that, 'Data derived from your usage of custom instructions will also be used to enrich model performance, such as enabling the model to adjust its feedback to your instructions without going overboard.'

Notably, OpenAI has been conducting trials with this feature using a selected group of users for some time, as pointed out by consultant Gavriel Cohen on Twitter. ChatGPT offers two boxes to lay down chat preferences where users can provide an account of themselves and state how they wish the chatbot to adjust its feedback.

After users set their preferences, the changes take effect from the subsequent session. OpenAI clarified that the response limit lies at a cap of 1,500 characters.

To ensure user safety, OpenAI elaborated, the company leverages its moderation API to scrutinize custom instructions to ensure they aren't unsafe. If instructions are found to violate the company's policies, ChatGPT refuses to save or omits those instructions to prevent eliciting harmful or offensive feedback.

