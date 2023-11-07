OpenAI Introduces Enhanced GPT-4 Turbo and Novel Fine-Tuning Program

In a splashing move at its inaugural developer conference, the renowned AI research organisation, OpenAI, heralded the arrival of GPT-4 Turbo, a refined variant of its popular AI model, GPT-4. The organisation emphasises that this new version offers a more powerful and economical solution.

There are two derivatives of GPT-4 Turbo: a dedicated text-analysis model and an advanced rendition that understands the nuances of both text and visual content. The former is already available as a preview via an API, while OpenAI has plans to make both models widely accessible in the coming weeks.

Pricing for GPT-4 Turbo is established at $0.01 for every 1,000 input tokens (roughly equivalent to 750 words), where “tokens” represent chunks of raw text. For instance, the word “fantastic” would be broken down into “fan,” “tas”, and “tic”. Besides, each 1,000 output tokens come at a cost of $0.03. The price for the image-processing version of GPT-4 Turbo depends on the image size. OpenAI has given an example of an image with dimension 1080×1080 pixels, which would cost $0.00765 to process.

In a blog post shared with TechCrunch, OpenAI declares, “We optimized performance so we’re able to offer GPT-4 Turbo at a 3x cheaper price for input tokens and a 2x cheaper price for output tokens compared to GPT-4.”

Remarkable improvements synonymous with GPT-4 Turbo include access to an updated knowledge base for enhanced response generation. It can also boast an enlarged context window than its predecessor, measuring at 128,000 tokens—quadruple the size of GPT-4's context window. This is the largest of its kind for any commercially available model, even superseding Anthropic’s Claude 2.

The GPT-4 Turbo model stands out with its exceptional JSON mode, ensuring the model delivers valid JSON, the open standard file format and data interchange format. Such a feature comes in handy in web apps that transmit data, particularly those that transfer data from a server to a client for web page display.

Interestingly,OpenAI also introduces an experimental access program for fine-tuning GPT-4. The program comes with closer scrutiny and guidance from OpenAI teams, mainly due to technological challenges. The company announces a dual increment for tokens-per-minute rate limit for all paying GPT-4 customers, while maintaining the existing pricing structure.

OpenAI has a long-standing commitment to propelling the advancement of AI. With tools like GPT-4 Turbo, OpenAI continues to push the boundaries of AI capability, fostering quicker and more efficient development. It’s fascinating to see where advancements such as this are leading us, especially when we consider how these developments can be deployed using platforms like AppMaster, a powerful no-code platform that enables businesses to create comprehensive systems without the need for extensive coding knowledge.