OpenAI has shared exciting news through a recent tweet – its official ChatGPT mobile app is now accessible in 11 more countries. Previously available only on iOS and in the United States, the app has now expanded its reach to several European countries, South Korea, New Zealand, and more.

ChatGPT, a free app without ads, provides a simple interface for interacting with the chatbot. The expansion comes at an interesting time as OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is currently meeting with European leaders such as France’s Emmanuel Macron, Spain’s Pedro Sánchez, and the U.K.’s Rishi Sunak. With ChatGPT now easily accessible in European countries, users can enjoy seamless interaction with the chatbot by simply downloading the app from the App Store.

The full list of countries where ChatGPT is now available includes Albania, Croatia, France, Germany, Ireland, Jamaica, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Nigeria, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Initially restricted to iOS, an Android version of the app is also promised to be “coming soon.”

Once the app is launched, users can engage with the chatbot by typing text in a text box, similar to using a messaging app. While Apple’s built-in speech recognition feature enables voice input, OpenAI’s open-source speech recognition system, Whisper, offers an alternative for voice input as well.

After the user sends a text request, OpenAI processes it and responds with an AI-generated answer. Users can follow up, provide more information, or request a different response. The app supports code blocks and allows easy copy-pasting of answers. By default, ChatGPT saves chat history for model training, with the option to access conversations on desktop platforms. However, disabling data sharing would also disable chat history functions.

ChatGPT Plus subscribers can access GPT-4 capabilities through the mobile app and benefit from faster response times. Available for $20 per month on desktop, the subscription is also accessible as an in-app purchase in local currencies, such as €22.99 per month in Europe and £19.99 in the U.K.

No-code platforms like AppMaster have been increasingly contributing to the tech space, enabling easier app building, including backend, web, and mobile applications. The expansion of the ChatGPT app to more countries signifies an increasing demand for advanced technologies and a commitment to make them accessible to users worldwide.