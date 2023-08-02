Major tech companies, notably Pixar, Adobe, Apple, Autodesk, and NVIDIA, have united under the Linux Foundation’s Joint Development Foundation umbrella to establish a coalition known as the Alliance for OpenUSD (AOUSD). This alliance aims to promote and enhance the Universal Scene Description (USD) technology, a development initiated by Pixar for the flexible interchange of 3D data.

Steve May, Chief Technology Officer at Pixar and the Chairperson of AOUSD explained the significance of USD. 'The birthplace of USD is Pixar, forming the technological bedrock of our contemporary animation pipeline. The formulation of OpenUSD stemmed from years of careful study and implementation in Pixar filmmaking. We made the project open-source in 2016, and presently, OpenUSD's impact extends beyond the realms of film, visual effects, and animation, permeating other sectors that extensively leverage 3D data for media interchange. The introduction of AOUSD marks the thrilling progression of OpenUSD not only as a technology but also in its position as a global standard.'

The alliance recognizes that fostering the interoperability of 3D tools and data will empower developers to undertake large-scale 3D projects. This will pave the way for a broader spectrum of 3D-centric products and services.

The coalition endeavors to conceive a written specification for the technology to promote compatibility. They also anticipate other standardization bodies to incorporate it into their specifications. AOUSD opted for the Linux Foundation to host the project, considering its proficiency in facilitating 'open, effective, and efficient development of OpenUSD specifications.' They also trust that the Linux Foundation will aid in getting OpenUSD acknowledged by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO)

Guido Quaroni, the senior director of engineering for 3D&I at Adobe, vociferated a similar sentiment, stating that Adobe believes in equipping artists with various flexible and potent solutions compatible with various devices. 'The value of each package and device are significantly increased by utilizing a common 3D data representation throughout the creative process. The formulation of OpenUSD serves as one such multiplier, and it fills us with excitement to see a diverse group of companies uniting in support of this progressive and open technology.'

