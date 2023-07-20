In a milestone announcement, Google unveiled the official release of its Nearby Share app for Windows PCs. This application, designed for optimal convenience, allows effortless sharing between your Windows PCs, smartphones, tablets, Chromebooks and several other devices. Initially, it was introduced in Beta form in March 2023, and now, it's finally available to the general public in its improved version.

Google boasts more than 1.7 million installations of the Nearby Share beta version across globe. Furthermore, the tech pioneer reported over 50 million successful file transfers from Windows PCs to Android devices ever since its inception.

As the official version transcends the market today, Google enriches the Nearby Share for Windows app with many new enhancements. One notable improvement is the forecast time for file transfer completion. This new feature will offer users an instant estimation of how fast their large files, like videos or entire folders, will be shared. In addition, Google has also introduced an image preview to device notifications geared towards helping you ensure the right file is being shared.

In their official announcement, Google stated, To make sharing between Android devices and PCs even more seamless, we’re working with partners like HP to include the Nearby Share app on select Windows PCs, such as the HP Dragonfly Pro. The search engine giant reaffirmed its commitment to continually enhance the Nearby Share app for Windows based on user feedback.

For potential users, it's essential to note that they should have their Windows PC's Wi-Fi and Bluetooth functions switched on to utilize the Nearby Share Windows application. Upon setting up the feature, a file can either be dragged into the app or right-clicked to select the Nearby Share for a quick transfer to a nearby device. However, both devices must reside within a 16-feet radius for a successful transfer.

