Nintex recently announced the launch of its new Promapp mobile app, aimed at providing all business team members with improved efficiency by delivering portable and accessible process management. This innovative solution will help companies achieve higher productivity, better collaboration, and greater flexibility. This app aims to minimize downtime by granting process information access no matter the time and location. It encourages collaboration with features like reading and providing feedback on business processes while on the go. Also, it simplifies process documentation and sharing, enabling quick and easy communication with teammates.

Promapp also enhances frontline worker's productivity by giving them real-time access to essential process details, ensuring they stay in sync with their organization. This significant development helps close the gap in process management conversations, as frontline worker input is often overlooked despite its importance for practical implementation. Companies with an active Nintex Promapp license can now access the mobile app on Android and iOS devices. Integration between the mobile app and its desktop version guarantees that process updates are instantly synchronized, providing users with the latest information. The newly launched mobile app is part of the Nintex Process Platform, which organizations use to speed up their digital transformation by leveraging process management and automation. Other platform components include Nintex Workflow, Nintex RPA, Nintex DocGen, Nintex AssureSign, and Nintex Analytics.

Businesses can use the platform to visually plan, map, and manage processes with user-friendly tools, identifying which processes need or are best suited for automation. The no-code platform makes starting the automation process simple, enabling users to click rather than code. Organizations can then optimize these processes using data generated through automation, a feature that can also be found in platforms like AppMaster.io.

In a statement, Nintex Chief Product Officer Neal Gottsacker emphasized the value of visibility in process management, saying, “With the launch of the Nintex Promapp mobile app, every person in every organization can now have business processes at their fingertips, whether they are in the boardroom or on the manufacturing floor.”