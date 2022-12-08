The technology sector is currently undergoing an unprecedented transformation, partially due to recent economic turmoil. According to Layoffs.fyi, over 45,000 employees in the U.S. tech industry have been laid off as of mid-November. The New York Times attributes this trend to factors such as rapid expansion, corporate extravagance, and fierce competition for top talent. However, with the advancement of low-code and no-code solutions, businesses can prepare for uncertainty by investing in tools that enable their teams to respond quickly and effectively in the face of reduced workforces.

Low-code and no-code technologies are being increasingly integrated into companies’ tech stacks, empowering employees to create software without needing a background in software development. According to a 2021 Gartner report, by 2025, 70% of new applications will be built using low-code or no-code tools, up from less than 25% in 2020. These tools offer numerous benefits, including cost-efficiency and scalability, equipping businesses with the agile solutions they need to stay ahead in a constantly-changing landscape.

Despite the advantages, some organizations may hesitate in adopting low-code or no-code tools due to concerns about their limitations or their implications for developers' roles. However, it's essential to consider the potential benefits and opportunities that these technologies can offer. By equipping skilled workers with low-code and no-code tools, businesses can leverage their talent to develop innovative solutions, fostering an environment of cross-functional productivity and success.

Low-code and no-code technologies offer numerous advantages for businesses, including:

With the current shortage of software engineers, low-code and no-code tools can help bridge the gap by enabling citizen developers to create solutions that previously required specialized knowledge. Upskilling employees with these powerful technologies can not only improve organizational responsiveness but also provide career advancement opportunities.

Consider Mortgage Educators and Compliance (MEC) as an example. Tasked with creating a mobile app for their mortgage training and education company, the IT department turned to no-code solutions, enabling them to quickly develop an innovative app that increased traffic and revenue by 50%. By adopting and implementing no-code tools, MEC achieved a competitive edge while providing a valuable service for their customers.

Low-code and no-code platforms can help break down barriers between technical and non-technical employees, fostering collaboration and speeding up project completion times. This is especially important in today's fast-paced business environment, which requires rapid innovation and measurable results.

For example, Wave, an emotional health platform, experienced communication difficulties between creative and technical teams while developing a mobile app. By utilizing no-code tools, they were able to create a comprehensive prototype that bridged the gap and streamlined the development process, reducing the project timeline by 50%.

Rather than focusing on the divide between developers and non-developers, businesses should view low-code and no-code tools as a means of creating the developer of the future - individuals with the ideas, skills, and tools required to drive innovation and success. Chris Wanstrath, former CEO of Github, famously said, “The future of coding is no coding at all.” This sentiment suggests that the future of software development lies in combining existing ideas and technologies in new and exciting ways, rather than reinventing the wheel.

As the tech industry faces uncertainty and upheaval, businesses must proactively invest in the tools and strategies necessary to adapt and succeed. Low-code and no-code technologies are a powerful and versatile solution that can empower teams to innovate, respond to change, and thrive in the face of challenges. By equipping employees with the skills and tools they need, organizations can position themselves to stay ahead of the curve and successfully navigate an uncertain future.

