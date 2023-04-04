The rise of generative AI in the tech industry is taking off at a rapid pace. In 2022 alone, venture capital firms invested a staggering $4.5 billion in generative AI start-ups. A recent addition to this club is Narrato, a cutting-edge AI content creation and collaboration platform, which has announced securing VC funding. The San Francisco-based start-up raked in $1 million in a pre-seed round led by AirTree Ventures, an Australian firm known for being an early investor in companies like Canva, Linktree, and Employment Hero.

The funding round also saw participation from OfBusiness, a B2B e-commerce platform, and renowned serial entrepreneur Shreesha Ramdas. Payments SaaS start-up ChargeBee, language learning app Preply, and customer onboarding software Rocketlane are among the clients that have chosen Narrato for their content needs, and the company aims to use AirTree's expertise to expand across the United States.

Narrato was founded in January 2022 by Australian serial entrepreneur Sophia Solanki, whose previous entrepreneurial venture, DrumUp, focused on content marketing and social media management SaaS platforms. In a conversation with TechCrunch, Solanki explained that the original concept for Narrato was to build the GitHub for content – a workspace designed for marketing teams with features such as automation, collaboration, and publishing. However, the team's keen interest in generative AI over the past few years led them to pivot and integrate generative AI into different stages of the content process.

Narrato's primary offering is an AI content assistant that simplifies planning with features such as automatic brief generation, content creation, and optimization. The platform also boasts collaboration and workflow tools, alongside automated publishing capabilities. For both AI-driven and non-AI content creation, users can take advantage of the platform's templates for various content types, including blogs, web copy, video scripts, emails, social media content, and art. Additionally, Narrato offers a chat-like interface for content creation through AI and plans to expand its selection of generative AI-assisted content templates to hundreds.

Once generative AI produces the briefs, writers can utilize these for crafting SEO guides and outlines. The platform also incorporates research and benchmarking to help content creators reach a broader audience.

Narrato faces competition from the likes of Notion and ClickUp, which are used for content project management, while Jasper and Copy.ai are content creation platforms leveraging AI. However, Narrato sets itself apart by integrating generative AI throughout the entire marketing and content creation workflow within a single platform. In a statement, AirTree partner Elicia McDonald praised Solanki's deep understanding of the market and ability to identify the potential of generative AI for content marketing, considering the impressive early traction of the company.

Platforms like Narrato showcase the transformative power of generative AI in the content creation realm. While harnessing AI to assist content creators, companies like AppMaster play a significant role in accelerating the development process of backend, web, and mobile applications through their powerful no-code platform. As entrepreneurs worldwide integrate innovative solutions like Narrato and AppMaster, the future of content creation and application development appears to be dominated by AI-enabled platforms and no-code tools.