Microsoft demonstrated its commitment to artificial intelligence (AI) at its latest annual Inspire function, unveiling enhancements and partnerships spawned from its AI advancements. Across the interactive discussions and keynotes, the event shed light on the tech giant's strides in AI alongside its team's most recent undertakings and collaborations.

One of the key announcements from the event centers around the price unveiling of Microsoft 365 Copilot. This feature, expected to be an integral component of Microsoft's offerings, is set to be priced at $30 per user each month - an addition to the standard Microsoft 365 costs. Frank X. Shaw, the Chief Communications Officer of Microsoft, elaborated on the capabilities of the upcoming Copilot in a recent blog post. Unlike the typical generative AI applications focusing solely on one ability, Copilot provides users with an arsenal of artificial intelligence-infused skills, flaunting its contextual sensitivity.

The system further enriches responses by integrally considering the user's ongoing work contexts and correspondence history. It broadens its scope by incorporating data from documents, emails, calendars, chats, contacts, and meetings to generate more precise and actionable responses to inquiries.

Continuing its spree of announcements, Microsoft also brought forward Bing Chat Enterprise, designed for internal corporate usage. This feature ensures that company data remains secure as it doesn't save any chat data or use it for training models. Microsoft 365 E5, E3, Business Premium, and Business Standard users can take advantage of this added feature without incurring any extra costs. Meanwhile, a standalone subscription will also be available at $5 per user monthly.

Moreover, the Microsoft Sales Copilot witnessed an expansion of its capabilities with AI-generated opportunity summaries, context-sensitive email drafts, and meeting preparations, enabling sales teams to further leverage AI.

New offerings for process optimization were introduced to Power Automate with the addition of process mining capabilities. According to Shaw, these enhancements would aid users in gaining a holistic understanding of their business functions, generate insights, application and automation suggestions, and allow them to rapidly build the necessary solutions via the Power Platform.

Emphasizing its AI collaborations, Microsoft announced its partnership with Meta on its open-source large-language model - Llama 2. The model is being fine-tuned to run seamlessly on Windows, and Azure customers will have the opportunity to deploy Llama 2 models on their systems.

In addition to this, Epic, a health tech company, has integrated the Azure OpenAI Service into its electronic health record system, enabling doctors to explore patient data conversationally and effectively respond to patient queries.

Microsoft Inspire also served as the launching pad for the new Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program. Its aim is to empower every partner to deliver customer value leveraging Microsoft AI and the Microsoft Cloud. The program aims to provide partners with a comprehensive portfolio for every business model at all maturity stages.

