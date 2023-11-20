🚀 Boost your agency profits with AppMaster: 50%😮 revenue sharing
right arrow ico
Grow with AppMaster Grow with AppMaster.
Become our partner arrow ico

Joining Forces for Innovation: Microsoft Invites Developer Community Involvement in the Open Source Terminal Chat

Nov 20, 2023
Joining Forces for Innovation: Microsoft Invites Developer Community Involvement in the Open Source Terminal Chat

In an exciting development, Microsoft has thrown the gates open to the developer community by making Terminal Chat an open-source offering. This groundbreaking move seeks to amalgamate the creativity of versatile developers and empower them to contribute towards the evolution of AI in a terminal application. Encouraging collaboration and forward-thinking, Microsoft aspires to establish an ecosystem that would fuel innovation, as per the company's official blog post.

Currently accessible in Windows Terminal Canary, Terminal Chat is a user-friendly feature that enables users to interact directly with an AI service. It brings intelligent suggestions to the users such as assistance in interpreting error messages or looking up commands, while keeping the continuity of their terminal session intact.

However, Terminal Chat's functionality in Windows Terminal Canary is contingent on users providing their self-owned Azure OpenAI Service endpoint and key. It currently lacks its proprietary large-language model. Developers keen on utilising Terminal Chat are encouraged to look up the code in the feature/llm branch of the Windows Terminal repository housed on GitHub. Furthermore, the newest version of Windows Terminal Canary, accompanied by Terminal Chat, is up for download from the GitHub repository.

Setting up Terminal Chat in Windows Terminal Canary demands manual addition of an AI service endpoint and key to the Terminal Chat settings. As of now, the Azure OpenAI Service is the sole service supported by Terminal Chat. To acquire the Azure OpenAI Service endpoint and key, users must create and deploy an Azure OpenAI Service resource.

While Microsoft's move to open-source Terminal Chat aligns with their strategy of encouraging user involvement and community collaboration, other platforms like AppMaster take a similar participatory approach to development. With its robust no-code tools, AppMaster empowers customers to visually create comprehensive, resilient and scalable back-end, web and mobile applications, fostering a concoction of innovation and creativity.

Related Posts

Google's Evolved Multimodal AI Model Gemini Pro Unfolded for Development Purposes
date Dec 13, 2023
Google's Evolved Multimodal AI Model Gemini Pro Unfolded for Development Purposes
Google's latest developments with its multimodal AI Model, Gemini Pro, offers developers more tools.
AI Software Development
AI-Integrated Security Solution 'Guardz' Seizes $18M Series A Funding
date Dec 13, 2023
AI-Integrated Security Solution 'Guardz' Seizes $18M Series A Funding
Israel-based startup, Guardz, secures an additional $18 million in a Series A financing round to bolster its cyber insurance and security services for Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs).
Security AI
Emerging New Parser Focal Point as Ruby 3.3.0 Nears Launch
date Dec 13, 2023
Emerging New Parser Focal Point as Ruby 3.3.0 Nears Launch
Ruby 3.3.0, an upcoming addition to the widely acknowledged dynamic language, boasts a novel parser and has now entered the release candidate phase.
Development Updates
GET STARTED FREE
Inspired to try this yourself?

The best way to understand the power of AppMaster is to see it for yourself. Make your own application in minutes with free subscription

Bring Your Ideas to Life