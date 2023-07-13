In a bid to enhance their App Store experience for Windows 11, Microsoft is introducing a specialized AI hub for Insiders in its Preview Build (25905). This built-in AI resource centre emphasizes a hand-picked collection of AI apps, originating from Microsoft as well as third-party developers.

The tech giant initially unveiled the AI hub at its Build conference in May. In addition to the hub, Microsoft had also previewed AI-generated summaries of app reviews for the App Store. Although it hasn't been fully implemented, these summaries are designed to provide concise overviews of users' feedback, complementing the app's overall rating.

The AI-specific hub will make its debut in its own dedicated tab in the Microsoft Store, situated just below the 'Movies & TV' tab. The exact lineup of AI apps to be hosted by this hub hasn't been officially announced. However, according to a promotional image released by Microsoft, it seems like the hub could feature an array of AI image-editing tools, including Luminar Neo and others.

Microsoft's foray into AI extends beyond this hub. The Microsoft Store is also testing a price-tracking feature that charts the fluctuations in an app's price over the last month, aiding shoppers in making an informed purchase decision or strategizing to wait for the next sale. Additional enhancements for the Store include the long-awaited 3D emojis and a bug resolution for Zune players, enabling the seamless installation of drivers.

Microsoft has confirmed that the AI hub and price tracker will be available for all Windows Insiders across all versions, provided the Microsoft Store version is 22306.1401.x.x or higher. Yet, the release date for the wider public remains uncertain.

