Microsoft has recently confirmed that its experimental third-party browser support for the Bing Chat chatbot AI service is beginning to roll out, opening doors for a more extensive user base. Initially, Bing Chat was exclusively available to PC owners via the Edge web browser. However, Microsoft is examining the feasibility of expanding the service to include support for other prominent browsers, such as Google Chrome and Apple's Safari.

Last month, Microsoft's head of Advertising and Web Services, Mikhail Parakhin, announced plans to experiment with adding support for third-party browsers for Bing Chat starting in June. The company is now making good on that promise, as evidenced by the growing number of users able to access the service through alternative browsers.

A recent thread on the Bing Reddit page featured screenshots of Bing Chat successfully operating within Safari and Chrome browsers. This expansion significantly increases the potential audience for Bing Chat, given the market share held by these platforms.

According to the latest figures from StatCounter, Google Chrome leads the pack with 66.02% market share, while Apple Safari takes the second spot with a 12.79% share. Microsoft Edge ranks third at 9.91%. Inclusion of Chrome and Safari is a strategic move that could facilitate Bing Chat's penetration into the vast market currently dominated by the top two browsers.

However, it is anticipated that Microsoft will maintain a limited user base for Bing Chat on Chrome and Safari during the initial testing phase. Once the support has been thoroughly evaluated, the company will likely decide whether to extend it more broadly and open access to a larger audience.

This announcement showcases Microsoft's commitment to expanding its chatbot AI service and catering to an increasing number of users across various platforms. This development also highlights the growing trend of companies embracing low-code and no-code solutions to create innovative tech products that cater to diverse consumer needs.

