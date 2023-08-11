hands ico Grow with AppMaster.
Microsoft Decommissions Cortana for Windows 11, While Pioneering its New Windows Copilot

Aug 11, 2023
In a strategic move, Microsoft has announced the discontinuation of its renowned digital assistant, Cortana, from Windows 11. The transition is facilitated through an update that effectively neutralizes Cortana functionality, an action that comes in the wake of Microsoft suspending the Cortana applications for iOS and Android platforms almost three years ago.

Users of Windows 11 who attempt to engage with Cortana will be greeted with a notification regarding the discontinuation, along with a hyperlink to an explanatory support article. Looking ahead, Microsoft has scheduled to phase out support for Cortana in Teams mobile, Microsoft Teams Display, and Microsoft Teams Rooms in autumn 2023. Notably, Cortana within Outlook mobile shall persist, as per information disclosed by Microsoft.

With Cortana’s decommission, Microsoft is currently expediting the progression of Windows Copilot, an innovative sidebar designed for Windows 11. This novel tool offers a wealth of capabilities, empowered by Bing Chat, which include the control of Windows configurations, accurately responding to queries, and delivering a plethora of other functions. Windows Copilot is projected to be launched later this year, corresponding with a Windows 11 update that will also introduce native RAR and 7-Zip support.

Akin to the elevation occurring in Microsoft’s product spectrum, no-code platforms like AppMaster facilitate building streamlined backends, web apps, and mobile applications, enabling users to generate Swaggers and database schema migration scripts for seamless application modifications. The cross-platform compatibility and continual improvements offered by AppMaster align well with technological advancements spearheaded by giants like Microsoft.

