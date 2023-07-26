Meta's Threads, a text-friendly social networking platform, is introducing a much-anticipated feature known as Following feed. This update has been on the users' wishlist since the app's inception. Moreover, Meta's Threads is also set to launch another feature that allows users to view their liked posts in the settings section.

The Threads icon located at the top of the app screen allows users to conveniently toggle the For You and Following feeds. Users can choose whether to display or hide these feeds on their screen, giving them a flexible degree of customization to their viewing experience.

The recent upgrade brings with it several new categories to better organize the Activity feed. Users now have the option to filter their feed by Follows, Quotes, and Reposts. More user-friendly features are in the pipeline. In an exchange with TechCrunch, Instagram shared that a new Follow button will be added to the followers list, allowing users to swiftly follow other accounts in return.

In addition, an 'approve all' feature is being introduced to make it easier for users with private accounts to grant follow requests in one simple step. Looking ahead, functionalities enabling users to view their liked posts in their settings are also set to roll out soon.

In an update via his Instagram Channel, Mark Zuckerberg, the company's chief, shared the news about the additional translation features incorporated into Threads. 'Threads has begun to implement an option for a chronological feed of only those you're following and added translations too. This is just the beginning, with more updates to come!' he stated.

To enjoy these new features, users should ensure they are running the latest version of the Threads application. However, the phased rollout means that certain users may not view the new feed or other features immediately.

The language translation feature is automated. It relies on the user’s language settings and the language in which the text is composed. Users won't need to manually set this up as it is triggered seamlessly.

Addressing an issue raised by a user regarding the Following tab loading a limited number of posts, Threads iOS developer Cameron Roth gave an assurance that the company is working to rectify the bug. He playfully added, 'Seems we have created a lot of sudden demand for some reason…'

