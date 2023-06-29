In a fresh bout of disruption in the realm of event streaming, Memphis.dev, a burgeoning startup, has secured a top-tier seed funding of $5.5 million. This financial leap is supporting the official launch of Memphis Cloud, their Software As A Service (SaaS) venture. The firm is known for its open-source expertise in the tech industry.

The arrival of Memphis Cloud adds firepower to a landscape that was largely dominated by Kafka's open-source event streaming platform. This breakthrough comes promptly on the heels of Redpanda's recently declared $100 million Series C funding geared towards its own event streaming platform.

In an exclusive conversation with TechCrunch, Yaniv Ben Hemo, CEO and co-founder of Memphis.dev, elaborated on the company's ethos to make streaming less intricate. Recounting experiences from previous roles in data-intensive firms, he elucidated the impracticality of churning actionable insights out of enormous data inflows. He also spoke about how the Kafka platform had demonstrated challenges in smoothly processing and repurposing the massive data.

Ben Hemo stressed that these complexities surrounding the ingestion and practical utilization of data are what Memphis.dev is striving to simplify. It ultimately aims to bridge the gap between complicated tech and developer capabilities. Memphis Cloud, thus, fulfills these requirements by simplifying real-time streaming and removing developer hurdles.

This open-source message broker, Memphis, has been crafted to address the issues that firms encounter when conducting scalability management operations and applications leveraging this voluminous data. Memphis Cloud offers a broad gamut of enterprise-focused features such as authentication and permissions settings. It is designed for effortless implementation, eliminating the need to worry about the base resources required for running applications, thanks to its serverless setup.

The unique part of the Memphis facility is that it only charges users for what they've utilized. It is engineered to operate seamlessly across different platforms, primarily AWS and Google Cloud Platform.

Ben Hemo emphasized the alignment of Memphis's commercial version with its open-source version, admitting that the commercial variant is geared towards enterprise-level operations. Memphis Cloud offers an uncomplicated serverless experience for organizations eager to eliminate infrastructure complications and monitoring tasks.

Some of the features Memphis presents could not be deployed through the open-source version due to certain technical constraints. Memphis.dev, as a 14-member ensemble with a couple of vacancies, is a pretty diverse group that strives to maintain and enhance its diversity across different dimensions, including geography.

