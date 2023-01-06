Nintex, a leading provider of process intelligence and automation solutions, has announced the appointment of Jen Bailin as its new Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). With over 20 years of experience, Bailin has previously held key leadership roles in sales and marketing at major technology companies, including SAP, Microsoft, Salesforce, Cisco, and AWS.

In her new position as CCO, Bailin will collaborate closely with the Nintex executive team and board members to create and execute the company's go-to-market strategy. Her extensive industry background and expertise will support the company in meeting and exceeding growth targets for both revenue and profitability.

Eric Johnson, CEO of Nintex, remarked on Bailin's experience, stating, "Jen has led sales and marketing teams at some of the largest technology companies on the planet. As our business continues to grow even in a challenging market, we know that leaders like Jen can help take us to the next level."

Bailin expressed her goals at Nintex, noting the company's distinctive commitment to customers: "Nintex has built a reputation as a company that has deep process expertise coupled with software, and services that organizations of all sizes can use to reduce costs, manage process risk and compliance, and eliminate manual processes. But what sets them apart is the fact that customers trust Nintex to help them fulfill a set of business priorities that they can't do on their own."

Nintex is recognized globally for its process intelligence and automation solutions, and the Nintex Process Platform has been employed by over 10,000 public and private sector organizations across 90 countries to accelerate their digital transformation journeys. The platform offers quick and easy management, automation, and optimization of business processes, thereby contributing to greater efficiency and success.

As businesses continue to undergo digital transformation, tools like the Nintex Process Platform and the AppMaster platform have become increasingly effective in streamlining processes, reducing overall expenses, and minimizing the technical debt that accompanies traditional coding methods. Both no-code and low-code solutions are changing the landscape of software development, offering organizations accessible and cost-effective ways to stay competitive in the market.