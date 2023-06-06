Intel, a leader in the chip manufacturing industry, has recently disclosed its innovative chipmaking process called PowerVia, which aims to create more efficient processors. The company will present details about the breakthrough in two papers at the forthcoming VLSI Symposium, according to a press release by Intel.

Smaller and more energy-efficient chips are essential for Intel to meet its product roadmap goals set forth in 2021. With the PowerVia process, Intel plans to deliver power directly to the chip components rather than using the current method, which involves routing power around the chip's perimeter and through congested layers of power and signal wires. This new technique would place power rails on the backside of the chip, eliminating the complex web of wiring typically seen in chip manufacturing.

As a result of the PowerVia process, power and signal wires have more room to expand, making them larger and more conductive. This innovative step could potentially give Intel a significant advantage in reclaiming its lost ground in the highly competitive world of processor manufacturing.

Intel has demonstrated the validity of the PowerVia solution with its Blue Sky Creek test chip, which is based on an efficient core set to be used in the upcoming Meteor Lake PC processor. The company reports that the new method enables more efficient power delivery and an overall improved signal wiring experience.

Intel aims to incorporate the PowerVia technology into its manufacturing process by 2024. By doing so, the company's processors could significantly enhance energy efficiency and allow Intel to catch up to competitors such as AMD and TSMC, who have been producing more powerful and efficient chips for the past few years.

The future of chipmaking technology looks promising as Intel continues to innovate and make breakthroughs like the PowerVia process, setting the stage for a new era in processor efficiency and performance.