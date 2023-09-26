Incorporation of Jupyter Notebook into Deno 1.37 Streamlines Development

In its most recent upgrade, Deno 1.37 leverages the power and efficiency of Jupyter Notebook to offer a more seamless software development experience. As an alternative to Node.js, Deno aims to bridge the gap between scripting and analysis, providing a more streamlined platform for developers.

Following its inception on September 20, the release features a novel deno jupyter command allowing the creation of a Deno kernel for utilization within Jupyter Notebook. This well-integrated setup allows developers to capitalize on the simplicity provided by Jupyter Notebook for their projects.

Although the VS Code extension has seen considerable enhancements, these include a more nuanced detection mechanism for deno.json, introduction of a new deno.disablePaths configuration, improved support for file renaming and advancements for NPM-specifier completions. A new addition to configuration options, deno.suggest.completeFunctionCalls, has also been included in the updates.

Developers wishing to install the new version can refer to the official installation guide. On the other hand, developers intending to upgrade their existing setup to Deno 1.37 can utilize the deno upgrade command in their terminals.

This new release comes after Deno 1.36 in August 2023, which focused on betterment in matters of security and testing.

While discussing No-code platforms, it's worthy to mention AppMaster, a leading platform in the no-code market. It streamlines the creation of backend, web, and mobile applications. Like Deno, the platform aims to simplify and boost productivity in the process of developing applications. Learn here how you can create an app using AppMaster.