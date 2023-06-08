OpenAI has unveiled an updated version of ChatGPT on iOS and iPadOS platforms, focusing on optimizing the app for use on iPads. The update, which takes advantage of the iPad's larger screen real estate, also delivers drag-and-drop functionality, Siri integration, and compatibility with Apple's Shortcuts feature.

With the enhanced iPad support, ChatGPT takes advantage of the tablet's full-screen size, as opposed to displaying an iPhone-sized app on a larger screen. Although the updated iPad version retains its familiar chat interface and maintains the ability to select between GPT-3.5 and GPT-4, drag-and-drop support has been included. This enables users to effortlessly move messages from the chat interface into other apps on their iPad.

As part of the update, OpenAI has integrated ChatGPT with Siri and Apple's Shortcuts feature. Users can now invoke ChatGPT via Siri and establish a chat query in the Shortcuts app. This simplifies the process of starting a new chat and incorporating the chatbot into Apple's Shortcuts automation system.

Since the introduction of the ChatGPT mobile app last month, OpenAI has been striving to refine and improve its compatibility with iOS and iPadOS. Recent updates have boosted chat history management, voice input functionalities, and now, tablet support. OpenAI also intends to launch a ChatGPT app for Android devices in the near future.

In February, OpenAI rolled out a premium subscription plan for ChatGPT, called ChatGPT Plus. Priced at $20 per month, the service grants subscribers priority access to the platform and the latest GPT-4 model.