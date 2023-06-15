In celebration of its 10-year milestone, Grafana Labs has launched Grafana 10, showcasing exceptional new features, visualization capabilities, and collaboration opportunities for developers and businesses alike. This monumental release emphasizes enhancing user experience, making it more accessible for a variety of developers, and supporting data proliferation.

This latest version of Grafana boasts several new panels for increased visualization capabilities. Among these is the trend panel, designed to graph ascending numeric X-axis data, and the datagrid panel, which offers a spreadsheet-like interface for editing dashboard data. Additionally, the time series panel now enables users to add time regions for more streamlined visualization.

Team collaboration is another critical focus of the Grafana 10 release. The platform's Public Dashboards feature, meant for sharing with external stakeholders, has been revamped with improved functionalities, such as the ability to collapse rows, hide queries, and zoom into panels. These Public Dashboards are now available in a separate category within the Dashboards section, making them easier to manage.

Onboarding improvements have also been implemented, allowing for quicker installation of Grafana, simplified data source setup, and dashboard creation. Users will benefit from guided workflows, helpful tips, an enhanced data picker, and better prompts when setting up data sources. AppMaster.io's platform also focuses on facilitating a smooth onboarding experience and offers a chance to explore no-code backend, web, and mobile application development.

Tom Wilkie, CTO at Grafana Labs, shared his thoughts on the release, stating, Grafana 10 has elevated the developer UX for observability data so any developer can jump right in and get started connecting data sources, creating dashboards, and sharing and extending these resources to teammates.

Introducing subfolders enables users to organize dashboards in a more structured manner, based on business units, departments, and teams. Moreover, the latest release comprises updated security capabilities, such as enhanced Role-Based Access Control and streamlined SAML authentication.

Other notable updates include the new Correlations feature, which empowers teams to link between data sources for a comprehensive data landscape view, a new frontend library called Grafana Scenes for building dashboards from Grafana app plugins, and a dedicated interface managing dashboards as code.

To further celebrate the project's 10-year anniversary, Grafana Labs is hosting various events, including GrafanaCON and over 20 local meetups across different cities. Additionally, a documentary about the project's evolution, its community, and a teaser released at GrafanaCON are set to premiere later this year.