Google Outlines Upcoming Google Workspace Enhancements, Strengthening Security with AI

Revealing its security-oriented roadmap, Google recently announced plans to enhance the security protocols on its Google Workspace offerings. A swath of these improvements revolves around leveraging AI to automate critical tasks. Credible sources state that while these tools are still being refined and tested, Google has targeted their release for later in the year and early 2024.

As a trailblazer in the zero-trust model concept, Google is aiming to significantly boost its implementation within its workspace services. According to Google, zero trust is a cloud security protocol fashioned to shield organizations in today's digital world. This is achieved by eliminating innate trust, instead stringently authenticating and authorizing identities. With this model, entities, whether users, devices, or components, are regarded as untrusted at all times, irrespective of their location relative to an organization's network.

In a recent press event, Senior Director of Global Risk and Compliance at Google, Jeanette Manfra, regarded the zero trust framework as a combination of data loss prevention (DLP) strategy. Manfra stated, We're integrating the two concepts, supplementing an ability to elevate how you categorize using AI capabilities, especially in Drive. This approach allows for constant - and automated - classification and labelling of critical data, followed by the implementation of risk-mitigating controls.

Manfra additionally pointed out that Google is further augmenting its DLP measures within Gmail, providing administrators with the tools to stop users from unintentionally attaching secure data - particularly in unfamiliar territories. For example, in an instance where a customer unconsciously sends sensitive data in a customer support email, Gmail users can wield these security measures to amp up their security protocols, such as disabling data download or copy-paste functions on relevant documents.

Another significant part of these new Workspace modifications is advanced context-aware controls in Drive, permitting admins to prescribe conditions like device location. Such prerequisites must be satisfied before users can share critical data.

Google Workspace's Director of Product Management, Andy Wen, shed light on Google's efforts in harnessing AI to help administrators sift through log data for potential data breaches and behavioral aberrations. An additional focus is spotting questionable operations in Gmail that could signify unauthorized account access.

Google's upcoming features also show strong consideration for data sovereignty – a persistent challenge for enterprise-grade companies aiming to retain control over certain information. As part of this commitment, Google provides client-side encryption on desktop versions of their services, with future plans to expand this offering to mobile versions of Gmail, Calendar, Meet, and other Workspace tools.

Google has emphasized customer sovereignty over encryption keys, meaning the tech giant cannot access this data. Should law enforcement request it, Google would be unable to share this information.

Google Workspace would soon include the option for users to decide where their data is processed, with initial options being the EU and the United States. Although final pricing details are yet to be confirmed, it's speculated that costs will relate to the type of account held and the specific feature in question.

