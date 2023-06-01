Google has unveiled an update for its popular Google Wallet digital wallet service, featuring new capabilities such as converting images into passes, incorporating boarding pass integration with Google Messages, and offering added security for saving health cards.

The update will soon enable users to quickly scan barcodes or QR codes from gym passes, loyalty cards, e-commerce return QR codes, and more, to save them to their Google Wallet. This functionality also extends to scanning codes from existing images such as a digital parking ticket.

Google has partnered with insurance company Humana to facilitate saving a digital version of insurance cards to Google Wallet. Moreover, users in the United Kingdom will be able to save their National Insurance Number to the Wallet app using the HMRC app. These health cards will be labeled as “Private Pass” and require a second form of authentication, such as a fingerprint or device PIN code, to access them.

Furthermore, Google Wallet is expanding its support for US government-issued IDs. It will provide support for saving Maryland ID or driver's license to the Wallet app, with prerequisites being an Android 8.0 phone and enabled device lock. Additional states, including Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, and others, are set to receive similar support in the upcoming months. Later this year, use cases for the saved IDs will help verify online accounts and rent a car on sharing services like Turo.

Google is also collaborating with Vietnam Airlines and Renfe, Spain's national railway company, enabling users who receive booking confirmations through Google Messages to save their boarding passes to Google Wallet. Additionally, restaurant reservation systems like TagMe will be able to send Google Wallet-ready passes for user reservations.

Corporate passes and badges are also being integrated into Google Wallet for seamless access to different office areas. Transit pass usage is expanding; for instance, users in Germany can save their Deutschlandticket for use across public transport systems.

