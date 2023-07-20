Google, the tech behemoth, has begun the explorative phase of testing an artificial intelligence tool marked for its potential utility in news writing, it was revealed in a report by The New York Times. This avant-garde tool, which boasts internal recognition under the codename ‘Genesis,’ is meant to digest transmitted data, subsequently churning out fresh articles.

The ambitious AI venture reportedly betokens an advanced personal assistant to journalists, streamlining chores to make room for their other duties. Google envisages this tool as a responsible fortification to technology. Early testing of ‘Genesis’ and reactions in the journalism spheres imply the AI tool could well transform the landscape of news reporting.

Reports indicate that Google has approached leading news giants like The New York Times, The Washington Post, and News Corp, the parent company of The Wall Street Journal, to harness this technology. However, some executives appear uneasy with the proposition, terming the tool as 'unsettling'. Some even believe the tool to overstep by automating a process that calls for hefty efforts to ensure the accuracy of news.

In a statement to TechCrunch, a spokesperson from Google verified, “We are in the preliminary conversations with news publishers, majorly deciding on how to best utilize AI-enabled tools to support journalists. We hope to offer an array of AI-fueled choices for headlines and narrative styles.”

“The ultimate objective is for journalists to elect to use these burgeoning techs as a way to augment their work efficiency. Similar to ways we’ve made pivotal advancements in tools like Gmail and Google Docs. The mission is clear - these instruments are not intended to, and practically cannot, displace journalists in their traditional roles of reporting, curating, and fact-checking articles,” the spokesperson elaborated.

This breakthrough comes as numerous news enterprises, including NPR and Insider, have disclosed to their employees their interests in studying how AI can be ethically integrated into their news operations.

It's not an alien concept for organisations like The Associated Press to employ AI to create stories around corporate earning, even though these articles makeup a modest percentage of the total content generated by their journalists.

Considering similar initiatives are gaining momentum on platforms like AppMaster, Google's latest venture is expected to rouse apprehensions. AI-generated articles without stringent fact-checking or thorough editing processes could inadvertently become conduits for spreading misinformation.