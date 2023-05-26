Google has announced the launch of Search Labs, a new initiative providing early access to the company's generative AI capabilities in Search. These innovative features were highlighted during Google's I/O event just a couple of weeks ago, and the tech heavyweight is now providing access to Search Labs for interested users to sign up and test the experimental features before a broader roll-out takes place.

If you have signed up for Search Labs, you will receive an email notification informing you when the testing of the new generative AI features in Search can begin. For users looking to sign up, registration is possible through the Labs icon in the most recent version of the Google app on Android and iOS devices or on the Chrome desktop browser.

Once granted access to the experimental program, the AI-driven Search experience delivers more efficient results, enabling users to quickly comprehend a subject and accomplish tasks with ease, according to Google. This advanced search experience streamlines the process of acquiring knowledge on new or intricate topics that usually necessitate multiple separate inquiries. For example, Search will now generate an AI-powered snapshot to assist users in understanding the factors to consider when inputting a query, such as learning ukulele vs guitar.

Apart from providing assistance in understanding complex subjects, the Search Generative Experience can also offer quick tips for specific questions. Users seeking answers to queries such as How to remove an old coffee stain from a wool sweater or How can I renew my passport quickly will be able to easily access essential information, review a range of options, and take the next steps with assistance from web resources.

Furthermore, the revamped search experience incorporates a Shopping integration feature. As Google explains, users can search for products like Peel and stick wallpaper for kitchen to learn about crucial factors - such as ease of removal - and receive a list of options, including prices, customer ratings, and purchase links.

For those seeking more information, users can opt to ask a follow-up question or choose a suggested next step. This action leads to a conversational mode wherein users can inquire further about the topic at hand, with context being retained across multiple questions.

Google views this experiment as the inaugural step in introducing generative AI to Search and promises numerous updates and enhancements in the future. As the company envisions a more natural and intuitive search experience, it eagerly awaits feedback from users who trial these new capabilities.

