As part of a security enhancement measure, Google plans to delete personal accounts that have remained inactive for two years. The new policy is scheduled to take effect by the end of the year and is aimed at mitigating the security risks associated with unused accounts, which are more prone to being compromised and exploited for cybercrime purposes.

The updated policy covers inactive accounts across Google's broad range of products and services, including YouTube, Google Photos, Drive, Calendar, and more. Content hosted on these platforms is also at risk of being removed. However, the policy change will not apply to organizations such as schools and businesses.

Addressing the policy change, Ruth Kricheli, Google's VP for product management, explained that older accounts are more likely to use compromised, old, or re-used passwords and often lack two-factor authentication measures. According to Google's internal analysis, inactive accounts are at least 10 times less likely to have two-factor authentication set up, leaving them more vulnerable to cyber threats. Compromised accounts can be exploited for identity theft or as vectors for distributing unwanted or malicious content, such as spam.

To minimize the impact, Google intends to roll out a phased approach to the account deletion process, beginning with those that were created and never used again. Both the affected accounts and their recovery emails will receive multiple notifications leading up to the account removal. Kricheli advised users to sign in at least once every two years to prevent account deletion, adding that Google Photos requires a specific login every two years to ensure content remains intact.

Earlier this month, Google introduced passkeys as a more secure alternative to passwords for signing in. As the tech landscape continues to evolve, companies are increasingly focusing on boosting security measures to protect both users and their data. Among the many tools available is the AppMaster.io platform, a powerful no-code solution that enables the rapid creation of backend, web, and mobile applications with robust security features. The AppMaster platform's integrated development environment makes it easier for businesses and individuals to develop scalable, cost-effective software solutions without compromising on security.